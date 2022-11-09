Consumers turn to package-tracking technology for e-commerce security

Holiday shoppers are turning to supply chain technology like parcel tracking to maintain their spending levels this winter despite spending pressure from inflation, according to a survey from Fed-Ex Express Canada.

Although they are seeing rising prices for many goods, 78% of holiday shoppers in Canada expect to spend the same or more this holiday season compared to last year, the company said in its annual “FedEx Express Holiday Shopping Survey.”

They will manage that feat by using the latest e-commerce features to shop “smarter” amidst external financial pressures, the survey found. "Canadians are gearing up for a busy holiday season by being smarter online shoppers, leveraging digital solutions that empower them to take ownership of their shopping experience," Lisa Lisson, president of FedEx Express Canada, said in a release.

One change will be that nearly three in five Canadian consumers plan to shop strategically, buying their gifts during major retail events such as Black Friday. Likewise, 59% will shop early, intending to finish shopping by early December, the survey found.

One hurdle to those plans is a rising fear of package theft, with 69% saying they are at least somewhat worried about the risk, an increase of 8% over last year. They are looking to package-tracking technology in response, with 43% of online shoppers ranking that ability as the single-most important feature.

Additional safety steps to secure their parcels include e-commerce features like picture proof of delivery and taking advantage of expanded hours of operations for residential deliveries, FedEx said.

The survey was commissioned by FedEx Express Canada and conducted by online analytics firm Angus Reid, contacting 1,525 online Canadians and conducting interviews in both English and French.



