Where do supply chain sustainability programs stand today?

The MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals recently conducted a survey to measure companies' ongoing commitment to supply chain sustainability. Here's what the study revealed:

DCV22_11_infographic_art.jpg
November 14, 2022
Diane Rand
Supply Chain Services Supply Chain Strategy Business Management & Finance
KEYWORDS CSCMP - Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics
