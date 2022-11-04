Seasons Greetings! TXS has a new location in Savannah GA

Our emphasis is on assisting in the prevention of cargo theft through the design of our facilities and operational protocols. Our premium full‐service yards have been fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, CCTV with a 30‐90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (fixed or portable) assigned‐dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface material or concrete/asphalt, dust control, and snow removal (3 inches or more).