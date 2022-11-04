Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Seasons Greetings! TXS has a new location in Savannah GA

Seasons Greetings! TXS has a new location in Savannah GA
November 4, 2022
No Comments

Our emphasis is on assisting in the prevention of cargo theft through the design of our facilities and operational protocols. Our premium full‐service yards have been fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, CCTV with a 30‐90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (fixed or portable) assigned‐dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface material or concrete/asphalt, dust control, and snow removal (3 inches or more).

https://terminalexchangeservices.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Transportation Supply Chain Services Special Coverage
KEYWORDS Terminal Exchange Services INC.
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing