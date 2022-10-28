NOBLELIFT® Expands North America Headquarters

Des Plaines , Illinois – NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in Lithium-ion technology and manufacturer of a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual and electric material handling equipment, has completed the expansion of their Des Plaines , Illinois headquarters.

The expansion was completed early August, just weeks before their North American dealer meeting, held in Rosemont, Illinois at the Sheraton O’Hare. Dealers were invited to tour the facilities and demo new models that were introduced.

Growth and expansion have been constant for NOBLELIFT North America. In 2016 they were in a 6,500 square foot building that didn’t offer the opportunity to expand their operations. “We were growing rapidly and we relocated our offices in 2017 to a 24,000 square foot facility on South Wolf Road in Des Plaines, Illinois”, said Loren Swakow, Managing Director, NOBLELIFT USA. “In 2019, we added another 15,000 square feet and this year we added another 15,000 square feet for a total of 54,000 square feet.”

Two other expansions within North America were specifically for efficient distribution and dealer support. NOBLELIFT opened a 5,000 square foot distribution center in Agawam, Massachusetts on March 2019. And in September 2021, they opened a 11,700 square foot facility in Ontario, California.

“In total, we have over 70,000 square feet now”, said Loren. “I’m positive we will continue to expand every few years. It has become part of our corporate culture. New expansions serve us well as we continue to bring new material handling products to North America.”

