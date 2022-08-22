NOBLELIFT North America Introduces the New OPX 33 Very Narrow Aisle Heavy Duty Electric Forklift

Des Plaines , Illinois – The OPX 33 Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) Forklift operates within a 67” aisle width, has a 3,300lb capacity and is engineered for heavy-duty, high-productivity applications. It reaches an impressive height of 374". The OPX 33 Very Narrow Aisle Forklift offers high-speed lifting and lowering and a large capacity battery capable of multiple shift operation. Its high-maneuverability and high-reach capabilities make it the ideal choice for your most demanding applications where large-scale, narrow aisle, high-lift height material handling is required.



Accurate, Convenient and Comfortable Operation

The OPX 33 has a centralized control console, with fingertip proportional controls that provide smooth and accurate operation. High-speed lifting and lowering improves productivity. The steering wheel utilizes an EPS-Electric Power Steering system, and the central control console can be adjusted freely in all directions. A high suspension, fully adjustable seat reduces vibration to the driver while the automobile-type bionic curved backrest reduces driver fatigue. The spacious, ergonomic cab has plenty of foot space and its user-friendly design ensures operator comfort for all sizes of operators throughout the entire work shift.





Maintenance Free - Superior Performance

This very narrow aisle forklift is equipped with high-quality German components, a powerful maintenance free AC Drive system, Schabmuller motor, ZF gearbox, Curtis control system, a low-noise gear pump, and an oil pump motor controller. Together they provide self-protection, maintenance-free, superior performance.



Smart, High Efficiency and Low Noise

The OPX 33 is equipped with a multi-function, color LCD instrument panel that displays the steering wheel position, battery power, power alarm, fault code, working time, driving speed and other helpful information. It offers high-speed lifting and lowering and has a large capacity, side-extracted battery that provides multiple shift operation and reduces maintenance time. A low-noise gear pump ensures quite lifting.



Strong Chassis, Safety and Great Visibility

A strong chassis and optimized center of mass distribution ensure excellent stability. The high-precision transverse slide rail with optimal gap compensation enhances transverse slide stability. When the OPX 33 very narrow aisle forklift reaches the maximum height, the height limit function automatically cuts off lifting power to provide safe lifting. Speed limit controls automatically adjust during turns, adding additional safety while turning. The layout of lifting cylinder and pipeline system is optimized for clear visibility while operating and the dual-screen, 3-camera, high-definition monitoring system allows the operator to monitor cargo stacking in real time.



Ease of Maintenance

Easy access to all key components simplifies maintenance and reduces the time required. CAN communication protocols simplify diagnostics, improves reliability and reduces down time.

Available in Lithium-Ion

The OPX 33 Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) Forklift is available in Lithium-Ion as an option. Noblelift uses Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries, the longest lasting and safest lithium-ion battery available. Additionally, all of our Lithium-Iron batteries are equipped with a Battery Management System (BMS) that manages charging and discharging data to ensure safety throughout its life cycle.

About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-ion technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual and electric equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

For more information about our company and our products, visit www.nobleliftna.com

