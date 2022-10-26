Proudly Providing Secure Parking and Storage for Peak Season and Holiday Season Needs.

TXS provides a National Network of facilities that offer logistics companies, Intermodal Servers, and "over-the-road"/"for-hire" carriers a dependable, safe, and driver-friendly operation dedicated to supporting and servicing their needs anywhere in North America! Our emphasis is to assist in preventing cargo theft by designing our facilities and operational protocols.

Our premium full-service yards have been fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel, or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, HD CCTV with a 30-90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (either fixed or portable), assigned-dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface material or concrete/asphalt, dust control (where needed) and snow removal ( 3 inches or more).

Full Services:

Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays

Ability to exceed reserved spaces with a daily rate

No overflow refusals

Secure temporary over-flow parking for local terminals high-value cargo

Trailer repair, tire service, trailer maintenance on-site or on-call

Reefer fuel and temperature monitoring daily or as per request

Coming Soon: Electric Guard Dog Perimeter Security System

Coming Soon: APU A/C plug-ins

No public access allowed

Annual, month-to-month rates available

24/7 on-site, staffed security with 24/7 access

24/7 Log-in, Log-out, Gate Record manifests

Recorded HD digital video surveillance

Outdoor security lighting

24/7 hostler assisted staging

Inventory control via daily fax, email, or website to dispatch

Dispatch controlled release protocols by email or fax for loaded trailers

Secure document handling