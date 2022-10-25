Scandit Smart Data Capture Platform Now Available on the New Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Scandit, the leader in smart data capture, has worked closely with Samsung, a Global Strategic Alliance Partner, to optimize its technology in the Galaxy XCover6 Pro. When combined with the full capabilities of the Scandit Smart Data Capture platform, it can exceed the performance of dedicated scanning devices, even in the most challenging scenarios. Enterprises can achieve up to 10x efficiency gains for processes such as inventory management, shipping and receiving.

Scandit Smart Data Capture combined with the powerful computing capabilities, 6.6” large screen and rugged features of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro can fundamentally transform business operations. The collaboration between Samsung and Scandit offers enterprises tools which enable significant total cost of ownership (TCO) savings.

“Enterprises across multiple industries are challenged to not only reduce costs and streamline operations, but also attract, retain and empower employees. Providing Samsung smartphones to frontline workers through a COPE (company-owned, personally-enabled) model is an attractive employee benefit. Combining an improved and more productive employee experience with the full capabilities of the Scandit Smart Data Capture platform to capture and access real-time data in new ways delivers superior business outcomes.” said Christian Floerkemeier, CTO and co-founder of Scandit.

Accurately capturing barcode or the content from entire labels is critical across a range of industries including last mile delivery, retail, logistics and air travel as workers need to rapidly scan multiple packages simultaneously or keep up with scan-intensive inventory and shelf management tasks. The Scandit Smart Data Capture platform available on the Samsung XCover6 Pro includes smart enabler tools providing frontline workers with a range of features to speed and enhance their workflows.

For example, newly launched MatrixScan Count enables the accurate scanning and counting of multiple items at once via smart devices, speeding counting workflows. For complex workflows such as van loading or shelf price and promotion label management, augmented reality overlays provide real-time information and workflow guidance. Where deliveries require age verification, or travel documents need to be checked, ID scanning software allows workers to accurately capture ID documents.

“Today’s workers have high expectations. They demand easy collaboration, peerless functionality in all conditions, and robust and effective productivity tools,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “We created the Galaxy XCover Pro series to give companies a mobile device strong enough to withstand the rigors of business on the frontline. Smart data capture powered by Scandit offers our customers powerful data capture tools that are not only built to meet the efficiency requirements of business, but also addresses the challenging situations many workers face while on the job.”

For frontline workers operating in challenging environments, Scandit Smart Data Capture operates seamlessly in real world conditions such as low light, at difficult angles or with damaged barcodes. These features team perfectly with the Samsung XCover 6 Pro, which is designed to perform effectively in all weathers and conditions, with durability a given, featuring a durable MIL-STD-810H8 certified design, an IP68 rating9 and sand Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+.