Culture Of Continuous Improvement Helps Raymond To Secure 2022 IndustryWeek Best Plants Win

GREENE, N.Y., October 20, 2022 — Today, The Raymond Corporation joins the ranks of manufacturing’s top leaders as a recipient of the 2022 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards. This award win is a testament to Raymond’s dedication to fostering a culture of continuous improvement across all levels of its manufacturing operations.



“At Raymond, we utilize traditional Toyota Production System methodologies with a keen focus on continuous improvement activities to improve our processes throughout the plant,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation. “We are honored to again be recognized by IndustryWeek. This distinction is special this year as we celebrate The Raymond Corporation’s 100th anniversary.”



Raymond has more than 15 years of experience implementing lean management processes through the Toyota Production System (TPS), which has helped standardize processes, visualize improvements and increase efficiency. This approach continues to carry through the company’s founding principles of innovation, quality and service.



In addition to lean management techniques, Raymond’s Greene, New York, manufacturing facility has implemented key initiatives — including defect reduction, visual management and 44 active quality control circle activities — to help double production volume and increase overall quality by 35% over the course of the past three years.



“Our employees are our greatest asset,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to produce the world-class material handling equipment and solutions that help move the industry forward. My sincerest congratulations to all our employees on this amazing achievement.”



The selection process for the annual competition included a detailed assessment of the plant’s operations and an in-person evaluation from an IndustryWeek editor. The IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program aims to encourage other manufacturing teams to adopt world-class practices, technologies and improvement strategies, increase customer satisfaction and offer rewarding work environments for employees.



The IndustryWeek award celebrates Raymond’s intralogistics industry leadership and joins the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award and Inbound Logistics’ annual G75 Green Supply Chain Partner list, which recognize its ongoing sustainability initiatives, this year.



During the annual IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Show in Cleveland, Raymond spoke on the IndustryWeek Best Plants winners panel, during which each of the winning facilities shared insights with conference attendees. Raymond also was honored during the IndustryWeek Best Plants award ceremony held October 19, 2022. For images from the event, click here.



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####



Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2022 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.