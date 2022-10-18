Just Announced: Manifest Vegas Releases Its 2023 Agenda

After months of research and planning with the Supply Chain & Logistics community, Manifest has officially launched its thought leadership program on its website. The show kicks off on January 31st with the Opening Day program consisting of three half-day tracks running between 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Intelligent Infrastructure, Maritime & Ports and Sustainability.

Each year more and more packages are shipped across the globe and every manufacturer and shipper of products must continue to up their game to stay competitive. In 2020 there were 131 billion parcels shipped globally and that number is expected to sky-rocket to 262 billion by 2026. If the industry is to keep up with this increase in volume they need to find more efficient, sustainable and scalable ways to operate.

The main agenda on February 1st and February 2nd features 100+ sessions covering critical themes such as:

Automation & Robotics

Visibility & Digitization

Autonomous & Electric

Supply Chain Resiliency

Partnerships & Investing

Returns

Machine Learning & AI

Shipping & Last Mile

Drones

Cybersecurity

Global & Cross Border

Safety & Regulations

The agenda focuses on disruptions and current events as well as enterprise wide solutions to supply chain pain points; accentuating the partnerships and futuristic technologies that are transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Manifest will also attract more than 500 cutting edge start-ups to the event, 40 of whom will give presentations on the Innovation Stage inside the Exhibit Hall. Attendees that purchase all-access tickets will be able to attend the sessions across all 3 days as well as gain access to an Expo Hall with 150+ exhibitors on hand, the innovation stage, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by an Official After Party headlined by a Grammy-Award winning performance.

Visit https://www.manife.st to view all of the topics that are being covered and book your ticket. Prices increase October 21!

About Manifest:

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. Next year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.