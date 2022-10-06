PERC celebrates National Propane Day

The nonprofit Propane Education & Research Council ( PERC ) will celebrate the first National Propane Day this Friday, October 7, recognizing the industry and propane’s benefits as an available, emissions-reducing energy source, t he group said this week.

“With propane, we’re ensuring affordable, accessible energy while reducing carbon emissions,” Joe Calhoun, PERC’s director of off-road business development, said in a press release. “October 7 is a celebration of propane and its many benefits as a clean and reliable energy source that’s available now.”

Propane engines power material handling equipment including forklifts, port and terminal tractors, light-and medium-duty vehicles, and marine vessels.

“As supply chain demand continues to increase, propane ensures warehouses, distribution centers and ports stay operational by providing 100 percent power without having to waste time waiting on a charge or worrying about electric grid outages,” PERC said in the release. “With the ability to power a variety of applications, propane is a single energy solution to reduce emissions, increase productivity, and save your bottom line.”

PERC is celebrating the day with a series of giveaways leading up to October 7 and culminating in a grand prize drawing for a branded “truck wrap.” The winner will receive a customized wrap branded with PERC’s “Energy for Everyone” slogan for the vehicle of their choice.



