Werner Enterprises acquires Baylor Trucking, Inc.

Transportation and logistics company Werner Enterprises has acquired truckload carrier Baylor Trucking, Inc., the company said today.

The acquisition expands Nebraska-based Werner’s terminal, fleet, and professional driver footprint in the East Central and South Central U.S. truckload markets, adding Indiana-based Baylor’s 200 trucks (170 company and 30 independent contractor), 980 trailers, and 234 drivers to Werner’s North American footprint. Baylor will operate as a standalone business unit with Werner Enterprises, retaining its brand name and company leadership, including company President Cari Baylor, the companies also said.

“Baylor, with its highly skilled professional drivers and non-driver associates, further strengthens our portfolio with their exceptional service and stellar reputation,” Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a press release Monday, adding that the deal will spur further growth.

Werner operates more than 8,000 trucks and 24,000 trailers, and has more than 13,000 employees. The company’s 2021 revenues totaled $2.7 billion. Baylor had $81.5 million in revenues for the 12 months ended August 31, 2022, according to the companies.

The acquisition follow’s Werner’s July purchase of regional truckload carrier ECM Transport Group (ECM), which expanded the company’s terminal, fleet, and driver footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio, and Northeast regions.



