Popular Canadian Manufacturer Opens Secondary Location to Offer Machining Services

September 29, 2022 – MISSISSAUGA ON – With a business-to-business model, the brand’s innovative approach to material handling has made it a Canadian staple in the industrial space. Today they announced a new location to offer machining services to a multitude of industries directly fulfilled and shipped by a specialized team of machinists.

“The addition of a machining shop to our roster of customized products takes our efforts in innovation another step further strengthening our product leadership and our ability to deliver unmatched products to Carney customers.” Said Michael Dec, Carney Fabricating’s Production Manager. “This expansion highlights our dedication, leadership and authority in Ontario’s manufacturing space and gives new and existing customers new services to discover.

This new location will offer custom forming and CNC plasma cutting as well as services the brand is known for like powder coating and a deep array of extended services including milling, turning, and welding. Additionally, the Mississauga shop will offer customers options to create tools, parts, products, and attachments to help them solve everyday material handling dilemmas.

This is excellent news, as Carney Fabricating is a brand that is synonymous with innovation and quality, and brings well-crafted, durable products to Canadian leaders. The nature of these offered services means that customizations are endless, and products are directly catered to fulfill needs immediately.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding locally as we work to help our customers meet the demand through manufacturing, however, they need it, whether that’s with our standard products, sister company Carney Battery Handling or through customizations – as is often the case at Carney”. Said Darren Osborn, President, Carney Battery Handling.

Carney Fabricating is your local source for innovative solutions through custom design, engineering, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit the Carney Fabricating website at https://www.carneyfabricating.com.

For direct machining inquiries please email info@carneyfabricating.com.



A little about CF

As an organization, Carney Fabricating strives to exceed customer expectations in safety, quality, and innovation through its commitment to continued research and development in new technologies and automation. The manufacturer’s products and solutions cater to a variety of industries including steel, automotive, aerospace, warehousing, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceutical, lumber, and specialty markets globally. Adding value by providing initial consultation, design, post-installation support, training, and service. Carney Fabricating’s product offerings are backed by experienced engineering and manufacturing teams with over 35 years of industry expertise.