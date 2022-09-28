CloudTrucks Increases Usage and Expands Load Provider Ecosystem to Empower Trucking Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Calif. — Increasing platform usage and strong driver earnings reinforce CloudTrucks’ position as a leading technology and service provider for trucking entrepreneurs

CloudTrucks, a leading technology and service provider for trucking entrepreneurs, today reported increasing product usage and an expansion of its load provider partner ecosystem. Since the beginning of the year, CloudTrucks’ owner operators have increased the number of loads completed by an average of ten percent month over month, and drivers continue to earn more on the platform. CloudTrucks also now has more than 50 integrations with load providers, up from just seven one year ago. The platform’s rapid and significant growth proves it is becoming a mainstay among independent truck drivers and owner operators, empowering one of our nation’s most essential workforces with the tools they need to earn more, stress less and grow their trucking businesses.

Independent drivers and owner operators leveraging CloudTrucks solutions – Virtual Carrier, Flex, CT Cash, and or CT Credit – are earning an average of $6,000 gross revenue per week. To date, customers using CloudTrucks have earned nearly $100,000,000 through the platform.

CloudTrucks now also aggregates loads from over 50 providers into one robust list, making it easier for owner operators to choose the most profitable load suited to their self-dispatch schedules. Customers can now view loads from industry-leading providers including XPO Logistics freight brokerage, 123Loadboard, Loadsmart and Echo Global Logistics right in the CloudTrucks app.

“I was a company driver for over six years,” said Hunter Beaudin, owner operator, NH Lone Wolf Transportation, LLC. “Since I joined CloudTrucks, I’ve learned a lot about running my own business and I’ve grown my revenue - despite current fuel prices and the macro environment. I love driving because it’s fulfilling knowing I’m helping to keep the country going, and it feels good to know I can accomplish more for myself with a tool like CloudTrucks in my pocket.”

“Owner operators regularly share how much they love to drive and want to build their businesses,” said David Dreyfus, head of expansion, CloudTrucks. “They deserve software that lets them easily drive while still effectively managing their trucking businesses. CloudTrucks is committed to delivering the tools they need in order to earn more, stress less and build the business of their dreams.”

About

CloudTrucks is a technology provider empowering trucking entrepreneurs to make the most of every run. CloudTrucks’ powerful yet simple solutions streamline administrative bottlenecks and make it easier for drivers to run their business and produce more revenue. Since the company was founded in 2019, CloudTrucks has raised investments from Craft Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global and other top venture firms, and facilitated nearly $100 million in payments to truck drivers across the United States. To learn more and join CloudTrucks’ growing network of small trucking businesses and owner-operators, visit https://www.cloudtrucks.com/.