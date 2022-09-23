Gebrüder Weiss Team Dives In for International Coastal Cleanup Day

CHICAGO – September 23, 2022 – When it comes to clean water and beaches, you can’t bury your head in the sand. At Gebrüder Weiss, a global provider of transport and logistics solutions with USA headquarters in Wood Dale, IL, sustainability is central to the company’s values. On Saturday, September 17, more than two dozen employees and family members from the company’s Chicago location gathered at Highland Park Rosewood Beach for the Great Lakes’ annual September Adopt-a-Beach cleanup event which coincides with the International Coastal Cleanup.

“Caring for the world’s water supply is critical, and we all have to play a role in protecting our waters – especially as supply chain professionals,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “When we learned about the opportunity to participate in Adopt-a-Beach cleanup and support International Coastal Cleanup Day right here in Chicago through the Alliance for the Great Lakes, our team sprang into action. I’m sure it will continue to be an annual tradition for our staff and their families.”

At Gebrüder Weiss, sustainability means active responsibility. The company has been making waves through its environmentally friendly initiatives since the 1970s. It continues to lead the way with investments in wind farms and photovoltaic plants, corporate forests, alternative truck drives, and more. In addition, the company recently rolled out a zero emissions program to help its customers fully offset the CO2 emissions generated by shipments.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Gebrüder Weiss, visit www.gw-world.com/greatjobs.