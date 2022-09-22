Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Innovator Clevon Expands Global Operations to North America

Clevon (NASDAQ: CLEV), the autonomous delivery vehicle innovator, today announced the global expansion of the Company’s operations to North America with the opening of its Center of Excellence and U.S. headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ). As part of the celebration today, Clevon will also host President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, Brandom Gengelbach, President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and Ross Perot, Jr., Chairman for The Perot Group and Hillwood at the Company’s opening commemoration.

Clevon is expanding into the North American market as the pressure from businesses to offer on-demand, same day or next day delivery of goods and services continues to skyrocket. To meet this demand, Clevon has brought its autonomous delivery vehicles to North America. Clevon’s unmanned vehicles will drive on public roads and enable the transportation of goods to be more energy-efficient, cost-effective and scalable.

The global autonomous last-mile delivery market is expected to grow almost five times to $57B in the next six years*. This growth presents a significant challenge for global e-commerce businesses and traditional brick and mortar retailers. These businesses will need to differentiate and innovate their last mile delivery solutions to compete in a marketplace where on-demand delivery options dominate.

"Without any doubt the start-up and digital sector has been among the fastest growing areas of the Estonian economy and I believe that it is now time to bring the innovation that was born in the digital sector to the rest of the economy and the rest of the world. Clevon is a good example of this," said The President of Estonia Alar Karis. "By combining the technology with business and entrepreneurship, Clevon has managed to create something that will transform the whole mobility sector and hopefully will help to build a better world."

“By expanding into North America, Clevon is furthering its mission to develop vehicles that save energy, are environmentally friendly and contribute towards a climate-neutral economy. We do this by supporting smart and sustainable communities through positively impacting our clients’ carbon emission reduction targets,” said Sander Sebastian Agur, CEO of Clevon. “We are thrilled to call the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex our new home in the U.S. and very much appreciate the warm welcome and support of the local business communities and government leaders. We look forward to helping the local economy grow and thrive through job creation, technology innovation and leadership.”

“We are pioneering the future of mobility right here in Fort Worth, especially with the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone serving as a hub for exciting innovation. I am thrilled to welcome Clevon to our city and our business community, and I look forward to seeing how their expansion to Fort Worth supports their continued growth in the autonomous delivery vehicle market,” said Mattie Parker, Mayor of Fort Worth, Texas.

“From everyone at Hillwood, we are honored to have Clevon select the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone as the destination for their expansion into North America,” said Ross Perot, Jr., chairman of Hillwood and the Perot Group. “By connecting to the established infrastructure and ecosystem at the MIZ, Clevon’s forward-thinking technology will enable them to provide alternative last-mile solutions in the supply chain here in North Texas.”

CLEVON 1 is Clevon’s flagship autonomous multi-platform delivery vehicle. Designed to navigate urban environments with ease, businesses can choose from different CLEVON 1 models including the Universal Platform, CargoBox (retail), Lockers (logistics), Truckbed (transport), and Mobile Cameras (security). CLEVON 1 has been tested on public roads in Europe for two years and is proven to be safe and reliable, is environmentally focused with zero CO2 emissions, and reduces last mile delivery cost by 30%. Clevon collaborates with several key tech partners and suppliers that provide innovative solutions for its autonomous delivery technology including Nvidia, Toshiba, LG, TI, Willwood, Hydrastar, and Onsemi.

ABOUT CLEVON

In 2022, Clevon listed on the Nasdaq’s North Baltic Exchange (CLEV) after spinning off from Cleveron, the innovation leader in robotic click and collect solutions. Clevon introduced the next-generation autonomous delivery vehicle, the CLEVON 1 as the first robot courier in Europe to offer autonomous delivery services on public roads, starting with DPD (part of LaPoste) and most recently working with customers including DHL Express Estonia in Tallinn and IKI stores in Vilnius, Lithuania delivering groceries, among others. On-demand delivery industries like grocery retailers, food and beverage businesses and logistics providers partner with Clevon for safe, reliable and customizable delivery solutions that are environmentally focused – all backed by a proven track record of 15 years experience in robotics and automation technologies.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCETEXAS MOBILITY INNOVATION ZONE

The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) is a unique landscape built on collaboration and opportunity. That combination works to connect people, places and ideas that push innovation in surface and air mobility forward. By leveraging its one-of-a-kind infrastructure, the MIZ offers mobility visionaries full access to an unparalleled ecosystem, resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively scale, and commercialize the latest technologies. AllianceTexas itself is an unparalleled 27,000-acre regional success story and has transformed the North Texas economy by connecting it to global industry. Hillwood’s AllianceTexas development is anchored by the world’s first industrial airport, Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and hosts one of the nation’s premier intermodal hubs. AllianceTexas is also home to more than 533 companies which have