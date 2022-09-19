Supply chain leaders talk human-robot collaboration

Labor challenges and the need to increase throughput are two driving forces behind the growing use of robotics in the warehouse–but how those systems harmonize with the human element of a facility is a critical factor in making technology work.

That was a key message during a panel discussion on the future of warehousing Monday afternoon at the CSCMP EDGE 2022 conference, being held this week in Nashville. Moderated by Chris Lingamfelter, vice president of sales at Third Wave Automation, the session outlined the labor challenges plaguing today’s warehouse industry and how robots, working alongside humans, can help solve some of those problems.

A key takeaway from the session: robotics and automation aren’t designed to replace people, but to augment their work, increase throughput, and create a safer work environment.

The session was part of the conference’s warehousing and distribution track, which examines trends, technologies, and challenges facing that segment of the industry. Panelists included Corey Cook, chief engineer of advanced technology concepts for logistics and sustainment at Lockheed Martin; Elijah Ray, chief customer officer for Sunland Logsitics; Ronald Riggin, chief technology officer at ShipHawk; and Bill Vining, principal solutions executive at Ware.