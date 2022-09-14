The ITT Course launched by Globalia Logistics Network in cooperation with CIFFA is a success

prepare themselves to take up greater responsibilities

Valladolid, 13th September 2022: With the aim of broadening the agents’ skills and knowledge, Globalia Logistics Network has launched its Online Logistics Academy. In order to provide the most efficient training material, Globalia has partnered with the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA), one of the leading logistics course providers, and Container xChange - a neutral online platform, used by 600+ freight forwarders who is offering a wide range of training material regarding the leasing container industry.

Globalia Logistics Network has inaugurated its online academy with the International Transportation and Trade Course and it has been an outstanding success. More than 20 students have enrolled and over 80% have already been certified. The main aim of this course is to help the participants reach new goals and confidence while boosting their productivity, enhancing their skills and even preparing them for greater responsibilities. The International Transportation and Trade Course is about the foundations of international freight forwarding, how to manage risks by selecting the appropriate Incoterm, how to calculate freight charges and load shipments, types of equipment and documentation used to move goods.

Antonio Torres, President and Founder of Globalia states: “We have opened our online academy with the intention of providing our agents with a platform for inspiring educational courses that will enable them to set the international standard in their everyday shipping and logistics operations. We are delighted to have had this high demand among our members and very proud of the obtained results. We really hope that we will keep this high level in future courses.”

The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) is a course provider with more than 60 years of experience in logistics learning. The courses they offer are suitable for supply chain professionals who want to upgrade their knowledge base, and also for newcomers to this industry who want to take a deeper dive into the vast subject of transportation and logistics management.

Apart from the International Transportation and Trade Course, Globalia is also offering the Essentials of Freight Forwarding Course (provided by CIFFA likewise. This course will instruct the participants on multiple themes including export packaging, warehousing, document preparation or cargo insurance and it has already opened its registration.

Globalia has also established a partnership with Container xChange in order to offer a SOC Masterclass for members to understand the leasing container industry. The SOC Container Masterclass is provided as a complement to the other two courses. It consists of an “everything-you-need-to-know” course about handling Shipper Owned Containers.

The specially designed online training courses will help Globalia members to cope with the industry challenges and confidently execute complex logistical procedures. Furthermore, upgrading the work skills will also allow them to stay updated with the industry changes, take the necessary measures to bypass any obstacles in the process of successful execution of a project and provide better customer service.

Globalia Logistics Network is an exclusive network of the highest calibre freight forwarders in each key air/seaport worldwide who actively co-operate to reduce costs and risks and grow their businesses together through mutual cooperation to beat the leading multinationals.