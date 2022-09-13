ORBIS Corporation to Showcase Reusable Packaging For Primary Packaging Supply Chain

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will highlight several of its products optimized for the manufacturing and transportation of beverage preforms, caps and closures, and blown bottle applications at the 2022 Plastics Caps & Closures conference held Sept. 19-21 in Schaumburg, Illinois.



At the 2022 Plastics Caps & Closures Conference, ORBIS will feature its reusable packaging solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the primary packaging supply chain, including boxes, pallets and bulk containers. By replacing single-use fiber corrugate boxes and wood pallets in the caps and closures supply chain with reusable plastic packaging, companies can reduce their environmental waste while providing a durable and reliable solution for product transportation and storage.



“This industry is focused on finding transportation and storage efficiencies, while simultaneously driving sustainability at every point in the supply chain,” said Mike Ludka, senior product manager, ORBIS Corporation. “Reusable packaging solutions allow companies to have both, as they’re designed to ensure supply chain efficiency, product protection and sustainability.”



The 2022 ORBIS Plastics Caps & Closures booth will showcase:



NEW 40x48 P3 Pallet

The 40-by-48-inch P3 pallet is a durable, lightweight, stackable hygienic packaging solution that integrates seamlessly with manual and automatic material handling equipment. Designed with a low-profile 5.1-inch height, the P3 pallet optimizes truckload space and can be double-stacked in racking systems to maximize space. Optional steel reinforcements and grommets provide strength and improved stability to reduce load shifting and product damage. The plastic flow-through design reduces contaminant spaces and allows for easy cleaning. Plus, with a longer life span than wood, the P3 pallet provides unmatched sustainable advantages.



PlastiCorr® reusable boxes

PlastiCorr® reusable plastic boxes are a direct replacement for corrugated fiber boxes that can be reused over 70 times with no change to pack count of pallet configurations. This sustainable solution works seamlessly with automation and is ideal for primary packaging applications. The patented design of the PlastiCorr box allows the box flaps to fold and straighten like new every time, and the dimensional consistency allows it to work seamlessly with existing automated packaging lines.



ORBIS also offers a full family of OpteBulk™ sleeve packs and rigid, collapsible bulk containers for bulk shipments. In addition to featuring its reusable plastic packaging solutions, ORBIS experts will be available to share material innovations and provide insights about the latest trends in the caps and closures supply chain, including driving sustainability by converting to reusables and achieving transportation efficiencies to reduce costs and accompanying emissions.