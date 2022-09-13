CFI Receives Best in Cargo Security Award from CargoNet Group

JOPLIN, MO – September 13, 2022– CFI, an operating company of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD), has won the 2021 Best in Cargo Security Award from CargoNet Group in the Large Motor Carrier Category.

Jersey City, NJ -based CargoNet provides predictive analytics and real-time data to enhance cargo safety. Their prevention and recovery network protects both professional drivers as well as freight.

CFI has been a CargoNet transportation partner since 2018, securing transportation services across North America. This is the second time CFI has won Best in Cargo Security recognition from CargoNet. For 2022, CFI asset services have experienced 0 cargo theft.

“We take cargo security, fraud reporting, and theft recovery seriously for each of the 5,000 asset-based loads we dispatch weekly. CargoNet provides the tools and information that helps us stay one step ahead of cargo thieves,” President of CFI Greg Orr said.

CargoNet cited CFI for overall exemplary performance, specifically calling out its security and fraud prevention program. The program employs sophisticated machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to identify and anticipate potential cargo theft threats. CFI’s High Security Program was also recognized for its active management of high-security cargoes, utilizing protocols and systems that maintain continual enroute driver communication and proactively alert the driver to high-theft areas to avoid.

“CFI’s active engagement and participation in CargoNet’s security education awareness programs helped them earn the 2021 ‘Best in Cargo Security’ award. It’s always a challenge for intermediaries to justify a return on their security investment,” said Ryan Shepherd, general manager, CargoNet. “CFI clearly understands the importance of cargo security and continually applies the appropriate resources to protect its customers’ freight,” he added.

CFI deploys nearly 2,000 professional drivers operating a fleet of over 2,000 tractors and more than 7,500 53-foot dry-van trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, with cross-border service to Mexico. The company also contracts with approximately 200 owner operators.

ABOUT CFI – CFI is a multifaceted carrier with a balance of asset and non-asset services driving supply chain solutions for businesses across North America. A wholly owned operating company of Heartland Express, Inc., CFI’s portfolio includes asset-based Truckload and Temp-Control services as well as non-asset-based Mexico services. A staple of shippers, CFI delivers on time, safely as promised. Operations in Mexico combine intra- and inter-Mexico LTL and TL trucking with a robust lineup that includes: transloading, consolidation, deconsolidation, brokerage, and experienced cross-border. With Canada to Panama expertise, at CFI, people drive possibility. For more information, visit: cfidrive.com.

CFI media contact:

Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager

(417) 623-5229 ext. 25359

katlin.owens@cfidrive.com