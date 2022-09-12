Industry steps up to honor truckers

Organizations across the supply chain are stepping up to honor the nation’s truck drivers during this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which runs through this Saturday, September 17.

The week celebrates the nation’s 3.6 million professional truck drivers and aims to raise awareness of the vital role they play in keeping supply chains running and highways safe, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“Americans in all fifty states have taken extraordinary steps to show their appreciation for the important work that professional truck drivers have done as we navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic,” ATA said in a statement on its website. “From children passing out lunches, to ‘I Heart Truck’ signs across America's highways, the public has taken notice of the essential role truck [drivers play] in their lives. This week is a way to show appreciation to the 3.6 million professional men and women who not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, but also keep our highways safe.”

Logistics companies are thanking truckers for their work in a variety of ways, including with local celebrations as well as with raffles and other prize giveaways. Logistics and transportation company C.H. Robinson, for instance, launched a thank you campaign that includes $100,000 in prizes for truck drivers in recognition of the 100,000 miles, on average, they travel each year. As part of that effort, the company is donating $5–up to $25,000–for every thank you message to truckers posted using #ThanksForEverythingLiterally on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram. The money will go to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

Intermodal drayage and logistics solutions provider ContainerPort Group (CPG) will host celebrations and prize giveaways at its 26 terminals nationwide, and will end the week with two grand prize raffles: one owner operator will win a 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle and another will win $5,000 toward a vacation of their choice. “This is our favorite week of the year,” CPG President Joey Palmer said in a press release. “We take showing our appreciation for our fleet seriously by going above and beyond the normal, regular gratitude we show our drivers. We want them to know without a shadow of doubt that ContainerPort is nothing without our fleet. We hope the giveaways and activities we have planned for the week make everyone feel appreciated.”