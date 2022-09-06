Realterm Expands APAC Platform, Welcomes Toni Ryan and Charlotte Brabant in Sydney

Annapolis, MD (September 7, 2022) – Realterm announces the expansion of its Asia Pacific (APAC) platform with the addition of Toni Ryan and Charlotte Brabant in Sydney, Australia. They join Realterm from 151 Property, a Blackstone portfolio company, where they managed real estate investments in Australia and New Zealand.

“Toni and Charlotte are terrific additions to our team as we continue our APAC expansion into Australia and further expand our reach and global relationships as a leading transportation-focused real asset manager,” said Bob Fordi, Realterm’s CEO.

Ryan joins as Fund Manager for Realterm’s new Australia venture. She brings more than 20 years of industrial and logistics property expertise to her new role. Ryan received a bachelor’s degree in land economics from Western Sydney University.

Brabant joins Realterm as Head of Investments and will spearhead deal origination, sourcing investment and development opportunities that support Realterm’s transportation logistics-focused real estate strategy. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and international business from University of Technology Sydney.

“Toni and Charlotte’s extensive industry track record and sector expertise firmly establish Realterm’s position in Australia,” said Bastian van Halder, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Realterm. “Our APAC platform will certainly benefit from the addition of such high caliber real estate professionals.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Realterm currently manages over $13.5 billion in assets across six transportation logistics-oriented private equity real estate and infrastructure fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.