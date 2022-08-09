Carrier app streamlines freight procurement

Freight procurement software provider Sleek Technologies has launched a mobile app to streamline freight procurement between large shippers and small to medium-sized carriers, the company said today.

The self-service mobile application gives carriers direct access to “large, reputable shippers” with high load volumes, according to the company. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app matches shipper load requirements with carrier attributes, allowing carriers to submit an offer once matched. The load is only accepted when the carrier bids at or below the shipper’s designated truckload price, according to Sleek. If accepted, load statuses are automatically updated into the shipper’s designated transportation management system (TMS).

The entire process happens behind-the-scenes, and is seamlessly integrated into the shipper’s TMS, the company said.

“Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at the right price has been a struggle for many large shippers because most only have direct access to less than 1% of today’s capacity through contracted carriers,” Mike Nervick, Sleek Technologies CEO, said in a press release announcing the app. “By automating freight procurement, large shippers leverage AI-powered technology to remove intermediary barriers, and expand direct access to compliant, out-of-network, asset-based capacity which saves massive amounts of time and money.”

Sleek’s new solution combines the features and functionality of its existing Driver Portal and Fleet Portal into one solution that is available as a native mobile application or web application for desktop users. The solution also offers new features, including in app notifications, a more expansive load board, and contactless location tracking throughout the load execution process, according to the company.

The “Sleek Fleet” app is available for download in the Apple store and on Google Play.