Trucker Tools Adds Motive Tracking and Telematics Data to Visibility Platform

RESTON, VA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA – August 2, 2022 – Trucker Tools announced today that Motive, the leader in automated operations, has joined the Trucker Tools community to provide enhanced real-time tracking through its in-cab Vehicle Gateway (ELD).

Motive, formerly known as KeepTruckin, is one of the transportation industry’s largest providers of truck telematics solutions, providing visibility into every aspect of fleet operations from safety to hours-of-service compliance and reporting, to real-time GPS tracking and geofence alerts, fuel cost and risk management. Its Vehicle Gateway product is used by over 120,000 trucking operators, from individual owner-operators to small mom-and-pop fleets to the largest nationwide truckload carriers.

“We’re excited to welcome Motive to the Trucker Tools community,” said Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools chief executive. “Adding Motive’s tracking and telematics data further enriches and complements our visibility solution with another resource for accurate, real-time data on in-transit truck location and progress to delivery.”

Jablonski noted that the partnership was a win for both Trucker Tools broker/customers, as well as truckers looking to simplify and automate the provision of GPS location updates – while still maintaining control over their data.

“For brokers, it’s being more responsive to their customers through access to visibility data from as many ELD systems as possible,” she explained. “For truckers, it’s one less responsibility that needs their manual intervention. Once they give their consent, tracking starts and continues automatically, and can be turned on or off at their command, such as when they are at rest.”

Trucker Tools’ Jablonski emphasized that access to Motive location data is permission-based with the truck owner/operator controlling access to their devices. Once activated, in-transit data from the Vehicle Gateway is transmitted into the Trucker Tools platform, where it can be accessed through the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity app on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer. Only permission-based data is accessed, no other data outside of location updates is shared. Activation typically is instituted within a day once a request from a shipper or broker is received, and driver permission is obtained.

Jablonski added that the Trucker Tools platform has safeguards to ensure security and integrity of data, as well as rules to prevent duplication of data and ensure visibility status is up to date and accurate. Truckers can choose to have tracking data transmitted through their in-cab ELD or through the Trucker Tools mobile driver app on their GPS-enabled smartphone.

Motive is the latest of nearly 80 telematics/ELD technology providers to join the Trucker Tools community.



The Trucker Tools carrier engagement platform has nearly 250,000 active small-fleet truckload operators, with over 90 percent of those running 10 trucks or less, as well as single-truck owner-operators. ‘Micro’ truckload fleets and independent owner operators are the backbone of the Trucker Tools carrier community, leveraging its digital freight matching, one-click simplified automated booking, automated load tracking and carrier relationship management software and services, Jablonski added.

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was launched in 2013 and to-date has been downloaded by more than 2 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. In addition to predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management, the app has 17 of the most sought-after features and resources drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The Trucker Tools platform also is the digital freight management solution of choice for over 350 freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Virginia, is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 2 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

Media Contact: Gary Frantz, Trucker Tools, (925) 594-1434. gary@gnfcomms.com