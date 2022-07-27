Alliance Shippers Inc. Enhanced Service

Englewood Cliffs, NJ — Alliance Shippers Inc., a leading provider of global logistics services, announced it is bringing two of its current services together.

Highway Services Division, created in 2001 to offer customers a long-term highway solution, and Alliance Critical Capacity, created in 2016 with a more on-demand approach, will now operate as one department, under one name: Alliance Highway Capacity.

“We are very excited about the enhanced benefits this strategic alignment brings our current and future customers,” said President and CEO of Alliance Shippers Inc., Steve Golich. “Alliance Highway Capacity combines the strengths of on-demand, transactional market trends with long-term, dedicated capabilities — giving us the power to tailor our solutions to each customer’s specific needs.”

Alliance Highway Capacity Solutions :

Customers have the option of utilizing both transactional and contractual highway brokerage solutions with Alliance Highway Capacity. These include drop trailers, dry vans, flatbeds, box trucks, refrigerated shipments, full visibility of shipments and full EDI integration capabilities.

• More than 27,000 contracted carriers

• All carriers rate above industry standards for safety and insurance coverage

• Extensive contracted group of CTPAT-certified cross-border carriers, covering both Canada and Mexico

Current customers of Highway Services Division and Alliance Critical Capacity will be automatically set up with Alliance Highway Capacity, and will be able to experience the benefits of this consolidated service immediately.

About Alliance Shippers Inc.

Established in 1977, Alliance Shippers Inc. is one of North America’s largest privately owned arranger of global logistics services. Through more than 40 regional and international sales and operating facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Alliance Shippers Inc. offers customers worldwide a full-service/single-source team approach to state-of-the-art rail, highway, ocean and air transport services.