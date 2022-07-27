Carrier Transicold Introduces Four Premium Performance Trailer Refrigeration Units

ATHENS, Ga., July 27, 2022 – Helping to provide increasingly sustainable choices in transport refrigeration, Carrier Transicold is introducing four new premium performance trailer refrigeration units that offer double-digit fuel efficiency improvements and lifetime compliance with emissions requirements of the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The new systems include two single-temperature units, the Vector™ 8700 and X4™ 7700, and two multi-temperature units, the Vector 8800MT and Vector 8811MT. All reduce particulate emissions by 96% compared to current offerings and, depending on the application, improve fuel efficiency from 5%−20%.

“Whether interested in boosting fuel efficiency, seeking compliance with stricter emissions regulations or both, North America’s trucking fleets will soon have four new options,” said Steven McDonald, Trailer Product Manager, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. “The units will be available for order later this year for delivery in 2023, especially helping fleets operating in California that will be adding units next year and will be subject to CARB’s newly amended Airborne Toxic Control Measure (ATCM) for Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs).”

The new units take advantage of an advanced version of the proven Kubota engine used throughout Carrier Transicold’s existing trailer platforms. Among its attributes, the new 24-horsepower smart engine:

• Features clean engine technologies, including common-rail fuel injection, an enhanced fuel filtration system and diesel oxidation catalyst that push particulate, hydrocarbon and NOx emissions to new lows.

• Provides lifetime regulatory compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 emission standards and CARB’s stricter ATCM for TRUs that takes effect May 31, 2023.

• Achieves double-digit fuel economy thanks to optimized fuel-delivery from common rail fuel injection and the introduction of a third engine speed, called “eco speed,” that automatically drops engine RPMs below low speed when conditions permit, to help boost fuel efficiency.

“Unlike some competitive trailer refrigeration systems, our premium performance units do not require complex exhaust gas recirculation to achieve emissions targets,” said McDonald, adding, “Unlimited CARB compliance means no add-on exhaust treatments are ever required, based on the current regulation.”

All four models also use R 452A, a CARB-compliant, new-generation refrigerant with a global warming potential 45% lower than that of the traditional TRU refrigerant, R 404A. Additionally, all are equipped with Carrier Transicold’s industry-leading telematics solution for remote monitoring of temperatures, location, movement and system operating performance. To help maintain battery charge supporting the unit and its telematics system, Carrier Transicold now also offers its TRU-Mount solar panel as a factory-installed option.

Carrier Transicold’s versatile Vector units feature E-Drive™ all-electric refrigeration architecture for efficient performance and reduced maintenance, and the X4 series delivers refrigeration capacities unsurpassed in the industry.

Carrier Transicold’s CARB-compliant TRUs help fleets significantly reduce their environmental impact, aligning with Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance goals of reducing customers’ carbon footprint, by an estimated 575,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year.

For more information about Carrier Transicold’s new premium performance trailer refrigeration units, turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.