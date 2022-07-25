RoadOne First to Initiate Electric Truck Pilot at the Port of Baltimore

Randolph, Massachusetts, July 25, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces the launch of its national sustainability initiative with an electric truck pilot with IKEA, A top 20 U.S. importer, the Port of Baltimore and Nikola Corporation. RoadOne is committed to environmentally friendly logistics and drayage practices through innovation and first to market green logistics solutions.

RoadOne is the first company at the Port of Baltimore to engage in an electric truck pilot, and is one of the first on the U.S. East Coast. This green initiative is projected to remove 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel per truck and its emissions over a one-year period. This is the first of many climate friendly projects from RoadOne.

This initiative represents a strong collaborative effort between RoadOne, IKEA, the Port of Baltimore, and Nikola Corporation, the electric truck manufacturer. The Port of Baltimore has been an extremely positive partner in supporting the infrastructure needs of RoadOne electric trucks.

“We’re committed to offsetting the environmental impacts from port operations with green projects that meet our stewardship goals and provide community benefits. The introduction of electric trucks at the Port of Baltimore will reduce diesel emissions improving air quality for the port and adjacent communities,” said William P. Doyle, Executive Director, Maryland Port Administration. “We’ve found a good partner in RoadOne and are pleased to further our environmental goals with them.”

“Many of our customers are fully committed to reducing their carbon footprint to enable a greener, healthier planet. This electric truck program helps to support their sustainability goals, as well as RoadOne’s dedication to good corporate citizenship and working to improve the environmental impact of our business,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. “Thank you, William P. Doyle and the entire Maryland Port Administration, for your commitment to this project and efforts to make it a success.”

“Thank you to all involved with bringing this wonderful, sustainability advancement to fruition. It was truly a collaborative effort in testing the zero-emission Nikola Tre BEV Class 8 electric truck at the Port of Baltimore. We’re excited to be at the forefront of reducing emissions. We’ll soon be adding two electric drayage trucks that will transport containers from the Port of Baltimore to IKEA’s distribution center in Perryville, Maryland every day,” said Andy Blanchard, Sr. Vice President, RoadOne IntermodaLogtistics.

Nonantum Capital is a mid-market private equity group based in Boston with strong transportation expertise that is a financial sponsor of RoadOne. They support RoadOne’s growth efforts and business expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.