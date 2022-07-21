Carolina Handling Launches Interactive Intralogistics Experience

CHARLOTTE, NC (July 21 ,2022) – Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s central time zone, has launched a new online experience called Carolina Handling Intralogistics Constellation.

The interactive web page is designed to educate customers about Carolina Handling’s comprehensive material handling capabilities for warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities.

Users of the Intralogistics Constellation will find 70 clickable touchpoints that reveal information on Carolina Handling offerings including lift truck and automated solutions, asset management, facility optimization, hazard notification, labor management, maintenance management, telematics, training and professional services such as engineering, design and KPI analysis.

The responsive web page is designed to work on touchscreen displays, mobile devices, iPads and tablets, allowing users to navigate through the constellation using the zoom, scroll and click features of a smart device. If viewing on a desktop, the mouse replaces the touch features.

“As ongoing labor shortages and a tight warehouse market cause more customers to explore automated technologies and robotics, we continue to add intralogistics solutions partners to our portfolio,” said Carolina Handling Executive Vice President of Sales Mike Gainor. “The new Intralogistics Constellation tool gives us the ability to share information on the features and benefits of our comprehensive list of capabilities in an immersive way.”

In addition to lift trucks solutions, Carolina Handling, through its Intralogistics Solutions Group, is a single-source provider of integrated solutions that include design, engineering and implementation of automated technologies to help customers achieve more space, speed, safety and efficiency. To view the new Carolina Handling Intralogistics Constellation, visit carolinahandlinginstralogistics.com.

For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 700 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, branch offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. A single-source provider of intralogistics solutions, the company has capabilities in new and used lift trucks, fleet service, fleet optimization, warehouse automation and training.