ShipLilly Selects Magaya CRM to Optimize Customer Relationship Management

Miami, FL – July 18, 2022 – Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain software, today announced that ShipLilly has selected Magaya CRM to improve its customer management processes while fostering effective collaboration and communication across teams.

A loyal Magaya customer since 2018 and one of South Florida Business Journal’s Top 100 private companies in South Florida, ShipLilly is an international logistics service provider headquartered in Florida with offices in Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, China, and, most recently, a new location in Colombia. With more than 25 years of experience, the company specializes in international transportation solutions including freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and foreign trade zone operations. ShipLilly also operates three company-owned vessels, giving the company a unique competitive edge. Yet another distinctive offering is its foreign-to-foreign shipping services directly from a company’s foreign supplier or manufacturer directly to the end customer in another country, eliminating CBP holds and fees and dramatically reducing shipping costs.

Magaya CRM is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of Magaya cloud-based solutions, supporting the personal service and attention to detail that have contributed to ShipLilly’s two decades of success. With Magaya CRM, ShipLilly can manage leads, contacts, and accounts across complex multi-region operations – all in a single solution alongside related quotes, customer interactions, and more. Integrated with Magaya Supply Chain, Magaya CRM provides centralized visibility and control unique on the market that will better equip the company’s sales team to be more efficient and sell more while providing management with greater oversight across the sales team’s efforts.

“One thing we love about Magaya is that we can scale the platform according to our changing needs,” Marketing Financial Data Specialist at ShipLilly, Victor Nunez, commented. “We were excited to learn that they released a CRM solution specifically designed for logistics service providers like us. We’ve been using another commercial CRM system, but it missed the mark in terms of providing the specific features we need for efficient management of our customer lifecycle and pipeline. Plus, the fact that it works perfectly with Magaya Supply Chain will save us a lot of time and eliminate some of the duplicate data entry we were previously doing.”

Designed to address the unique customer and sales process management needs of freight forwarders and logistics service providers, notable features of Magaya CRM include:

- KPI reporting and built-in dashboards

- Customer, pipeline, and opportunity management

- Quote history - plus many more

- Additionally, quotes and accounts created in Magaya Supply Chain are synchronized with the CRM, so all teams are working with the same, up-to-date information

“We’re so pleased that ShipLilly has decided to extend its existing Magaya solution set with the addition of Magaya CRM,” commented Magaya Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Buman. “I know firsthand how important it is to have the right supporting technology enabling a large team managing customers across multiple continents. I’m excited to see Magaya CRM play a role in supporting ShipLilly’s continued growth and success.”

About Magaya

Magaya develops the logistics automation platform that accelerates growth. Our flexible, interoperable, modular, cloud-based solutions are designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated logistics software platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers’ success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

About ShipLilly

ShipLilly is an international transportation and logistics company headquartered in the U.S. committed to providing our customers with effective transportation, logistics, warehousing, and e-commerce solutions. With wholly-owned offices in North America, South/Central America, and Asia, hundreds of employees, and thousands of agents around the world, ShipLilly provides effective door-to-door transportation and logistics solutions to our customers. We are proud to be named a finalist in Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Top Minority Business Awards in the category of “On the Map – Miami and Beyond,” as well as South Florida Business Journal’s list of the Top 100 private companies in South Florida, and Florida Business Journal’s list of the “Fast 100” multiple times.