Fulfillment centers and logistics operations are continuing to see a rising profile as a recent survey shows that nearly nine out of 10 online shoppers will abandon their virtual shopping carts if they see poor delivery terms promised on an e-commerce website.

That overwhelming portion of shoppers who will walk away from planned purchases—88%—persists despite the explosion in e-commerce growth and advances in online delivery, according to the survey by FarEye, a Chicago-based provider of delivery orchestration and real-time visibility for last mile logistics.

And even customers who receive their parcels may refuse to shop with an online seller again, with 85% of consumers saying they would not shop with a retailer again after having had a poor delivery experience. The statistics come from FarEye’s “Last Mile Mandate Consumer Survey” of approximately 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted in June, 2022.

The drive to avoid those poor delivery profiles can be a complex one, FarEye said. The survey asked consumers to define a positive delivery experience, and the results included: fast delivery (36%), low shipping cost (34%), and delivery tracking/visibility (28%). Other important aspects that create a positive delivery experience featured: an easy returns process, sustainable delivery, and the ability to select delivery windows.

The survey also showed how far some companies have before they can reach those goals, revealing that 86% of consumers prefer to wait no more than three days for a delivery and only 7% of consumers felt their online returns process had been an easy experience.

“These survey results further reinforce the need for last-mile delivery logistics to evolve to meet ever-changing consumer demands and solve the last-mile challenge,” FarEye CMO Judd Marcello said in a release. “Last mile is only going to get more complicated, and we believe the Last Mile Mandate is the lynchpin to success for brands to maintain consumer loyalty in today’s experience economy.”