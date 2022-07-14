Infragistics Adds Low-Code Features & UI/UX Controls for Major Frameworks in Ultimate 22.1 Toolkit

Infragistics, the software company responsible for UI and UX solutions powering cross-platform applications for the world’s largest enterprises, today announced the release of Infragistics Ultimate 22.1. The latest release significantly improves, streamlines, and modernizes app building with more features, capabilities and UI controls, better design and development processes, and a fast, streamlined, and interactive data visualization experience.

Infragistics Ultimate 22.1 delivers enhancements in the following key areas:

• Improved design-to-code features and capabilities in App Builder – Swagger UI support, localhost data access, business charts, 15 screen layouts, brand new UI kits in the design system and new add-ons in the App Builder toolbox.

• Updated UI kits and new controls in Angular, Blazor, React, and Web Components, new themes, plus Angular Pivot Grid and Blazor DockManager.

• Enhanced UX features across all data visualization controls, with new defaults, updated themes, as well as new and exciting interactions.

Continued Enhancements With the WYSIWYG Low-Code App Builder

Infragistics’ Ultimate 22.1 brings more capabilities to developers who want to go from design to code faster than before and accelerate development time up to 80%. Technical teams can easily connect Swagger definitions for Web APIs or Entity Framework models with live data access in the cloud-based low-code App Builder. The new release contains a dozen more app templates and 15 screen layouts to choose from and build responsive pages in a single click. An updated code generation in Blazor with click interactions support open/close and show/hide events and provides additional support for repeating data bound controls.

The App Builder On-Prem version can be securely deployed to a local network, ensuring data and designs are safe from any external influence, with live access to your real data (localhost, on-prem or cloud-hosted) or auto-generated mock data based on your schemas in your app design. This live data access support builds on the OData & JSON data binding features shipped earlier this year, giving you complete flexibility to connect to real data during your app building process. In addition, the Indigo.Design System, the backbone of App Builder, adds to the Material UI Kit with more themes in both light and dark for Material, Bootstrap, Fluent and Indigo.

New Components and Enhancements to Blazor, Angular, React, and Web Components

Tons of framework components like the Pivot Grid, Microsoft Excel-like drag & drop UI in various grids, custom summaries in Angular and Dock Manager, Toast, Snackbar, Slider for Blazor improve app development.

Web Components gains pagination, data tooltip and legend, chip component, data visualization features like auto-label rotation, properties for label gaps, positioning in callout layers, style events, and others.

In addition, React is complemented by 15+ new controls like avatar, badge, button, calendar, card, checkbox, icon, navigation bar and more.

Better Data Visualizations and Additional Chart Features

Possessing a data visualization toolset that meets the demands of high-volume, real-time data loads, with a beautiful, interactive experience is critical to any business. That’s why Ultimate 22.1 packs the necessary chart and graph improvements that ensure zero compromise on performance and zero compromise on user experience.

Included are tweaks to the default look and feel for the category chart, improved defaults for font and color palettes, label spacing on margins, spline render area and more. More chart features like auto-label rotation, enhanced margin computation, properties for label gaps, positioning in callout layers, style events, and new highlighting series modes are available as well.

About Infragistics Ultimate

Infragistics Ultimate is the company’s flagship UX & UI product for design and development teams. Infragistics Ultimate provides new web development platforms like Blazor from Microsoft, standards-based Web Components and other exciting tools to developers who are looking to modernize legacy web products or driving digital transformation with desktop to web. Infragistics Ultimate 22.1 supports developers who are modernizing their app portfolios with the latest, most modern tools and technologies.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest applications, App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff and Slingshot is the digital workplace that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get work done. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.