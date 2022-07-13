Banyan Technology Releases Expanded Local Carrier Solution

CLEVELAND, OH (July 13, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight and logistics management software for all over-the-road (OTR) shipping, has announced the release of its expanded Local Carrier solution to help respond to the growing need of B2B customers for first/final mile, expedited, time sensitive, next-day, and same-day shipments.

The expanded offering increases client access to more than 10,000 assets and drivers in the U.S. and Canada enabling clients to quickly and easily rate, schedule, and track Local Carrier shipments anywhere in North America. It also augments Banyan’s OTR coverage by capitalizing on the company’s extensive history and first-to-market approach for API connectivity for less-than-truckload (LTL) and Truckload shipping.

“Given the growing demand for expedited shipping and the increase in other delivery methods that utilize local carriers, the need for a reliable solution offering real-time connectivity and access to data has become crucial to successfully navigate the supply chain,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our commitment to our clients has led us down an aggressive product development path designed to respond to the changing needs of the industry, and to help Shippers and 3PLs better manage their shipping needs.”

Banyan connections to Local Carrier partners enable Banyan clients to rate shop and schedule local pickups and deliveries across all primary and secondary markets in the U.S. (and some in Canada) within the LIVE Connect platform enabling B2B customers to service their client base more efficiently.

The integration of these new connections into Banyan’s LIVE Connect™ platform will help streamline client operations by consolidating vetted Local Carriers and other supported OTR modes of LTL, Truckload and Parcel, in a single platform. The inclusion all OTR shipping modes from a single screen makes it possible for users to easily schedule shipments and maximize efficiencies across the organization.

“The combination of Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform and our local carrier coverage will allow shippers to access the whole supply chain through a single platform. Shippers will now be able to provide local carrier services such as expedited, first/final mile activities and same day services, creating a complete end-to-end supply-chain solution,” said eTrac Chief Executive Officer, Charles Pearson. “We are proud to support Banyan customers with expanded access to the most comprehensive network of Local Carriers in the market.”

It also houses many valuable features that help Shippers and 3PLs manage their OTR freight, like the Freight Bill Management tool, QuickConnect, and the Business Intelligence suite. Clients can validate their freight invoices, manage inbound shipping, and gain actionable insight into all of their OTR shipping in a single platform.

