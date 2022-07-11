SupplyOne Highlights Comprehensive Packaging Automation Equipment Program

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania – SupplyOne, Inc., the largest independent supplier of custom corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S., highlights its comprehensive packaging automation equipment program, covering a full array of secondary, end of line solutions ranging from case erectors to shrink wrapping equipment and stretch wrappers, to thermoforming equipment and vacuum chamber sealers, or even an entire fully-automated packaging system.

SupplyOne delivers the right packaging equipment for the right application, from a broad range of recognized best-in-class manufacturers, supported by the SupplyOne network of locally available, factory-trained technicians with a track record of providing installation, on-site training, and maintenance services that keep production lines running at peak efficiency.

Line Layout and Design

SupplyOne Equipment Specialists consult on the overall line layout and design, bringing strategic knowledge to make application-specific recommendations that enhance productivity, reduce downtime, extend equipment life, accelerate speed to market, and increase cash flow. Automating the retooling processes, for example, can dramatically improve the agility and

throughput of packaging lines.

The specialists will identify industrial robots and autonomous solutions from leaders in the field that can help mitigate labor challenges, eliminate repetitive tasks, enhance product safety, increase the speed and accuracy of packaging processes and warehouse operations, and deliver a fast return on investment.

End-to-End Packaging Solution

SupplyOne’s goal is to serve as a total packaging supplier that partners with customers to keep costs down, improve efficiency and enhance throughput and sustainability? SupplyOne offers deep and broad packaging industry expertise, top equipment from trusted, best in class suppliers, and consumables optimized for the specific equipment and application, as well as exceptional locally available technical service.

###

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is the largest independent supplier of custom corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and packaging-related services in the U.S. The company provides mid-sized manufacturers, food processors, and medical and e-commerce companies industry leading packaging programs and complete packaging solutions to reduce its customers’ total cost of packaging ownership from a single point of contact. The result? Better packaging, and enhanced efficiencies, speed to market, and cash flow. Since its founding in 1998, SupplyOne has become the acquirer of choice for privately held specialty corrugated packaging manufacturers and value-added packaging distributors. For more information about SupplyOne’s packaging solutions, contact SupplyOne at 484-582-5005, email ContactUs@supplyone.com or visit https://www.supplyone.com/.