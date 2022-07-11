Qalara Introduces Integrated Dropship Services for Retailers in the United States and Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 11, 2022 – Qalara, a digital wholesale buying and sourcing platform for responsibly produced products, today announced the launch of its integrated dropship services for retailers in the United States and Canada. Qalara’s dropship range will be accessible to retailers through Spocket and Syncee which are integrated with popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, BigCommerce, Wix, Woocommerce, Ecwid and Squarespace.

This integration enables affordable and easy access to thousands of Qalara’s handmade, sustainable and eco-friendly products in the home decor and lifestyle product categories, including pillows, throws, cheese boards, planters, candles, serveware, tote bags and fashion jewelry. To integrate Qalara’s products on their online stores and avail the dropship services, retailers will have to follow a simple two to three-step process. Qalara’s support team will be available to help retailers with any troubleshooting throughout the integration process. Upon a successful integration, retailers will be able to start selling the products on their online stores. Orders will be shipped directly to their buyers using logistics partners such as DHL and Fedex in the United States and Canada from Qalara’s global warehouses after undergoing a thorough quality inspection. Customs clearance and other associated charges will be managed by Qalara. The service comes with no hidden freight fees or costs.

“We are excited to launch the integrated dropship services as it is in line with our mission of creating an efficient global trade ecosystem where retailers and suppliers can seamlessly run their businesses,” said Aditi Pany, founder and CEO, Qalara. “It will help our customers offer a wide range of sustainable artisanal products without worrying about inventory costs and other overheads at a time when they’re already dealing with inflation and other supply chain issues.”

As a digital, cross-border one-stop wholesale sourcing platform, Qalara offers a wide range of responsibly produced goods across several consumer categories from India and Southeast Asian countries at competitive prices. The company helps retailers of all sizes to source high-quality, sustainable products conveniently, reliably and affordably. At the same time, Qalara supports its sellers – most of whom are local artisans, women entrepreneurs or organizations supporting social causes – gain access to global markets without having to worry about the end-to-end logistics. The platform currently sells over 100,000 products with more than 50,000 worldwide registered buyers and 1000+ sellers from eight countries. Qalara is backed by a Fortune 500 company.

For more information on Qalara’s dropship services, please reach out to buyers@qalara.com.

About Qalara

Qalara is a cross-border B2B eCommerce platform started with the vision of driving sustainable consumption around the world by reimagining the global supply chain. Qalara caters to all types of wholesale buying and sourcing requirements. Tapping into India and Southeast Asia's rich tradition, culture, natural resources and expertise, we curate sellers and their products based on our brand values. We quality inspect all orders before they are shipped, monitor production for custom orders, arrange for custom packaging, compute the best shipping mode and cost combination, manage documentation, facilitate secure payments and ensure safe door delivery across the world. www.qalara.com