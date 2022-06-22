Trucks deliver “ad impressions” along with packages

Most people barely look up when a last-mile delivery vehicle rolls into their neighborhood to drop off their latest e-commerce purchase. But a tech startup is aiming to change that. New York-based Adgile Media Group has big plans for converting last-mile delivery trucks into mobile billboards, displaying ads like those found on mass-transit buses, trains, and taxis.

Adgile, which describes itself as “the first nationwide truck side advertising network,” says its approach offers retailers a new, cost-effective venue for “out-of-home” advertising. As for how the program works, the company arranges for the installation of what it terms “state-of-the-art graphics” on last-mile delivery trucks on behalf of retail brands “to help them reach their ideal customers and measure the return on investment using geo-location technology.”

Venture capitalists have clearly embraced the idea; a group of investors recently backed Adgile with a “seed round” of $5 million. The company says it plans to use the funding to add to the 100,000 units of inventory—known to most of us as “trucks”—it has under management across the nation’s top 50 markets.