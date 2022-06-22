High-tech hang tags offer glimpse into garments’ history

Tags and labels are usually the unsung heroes of the logistics world, providing critical information but getting none of the attention garnered by, say, IoT networks or smart robots. But a new type of tag may soon tip that balance, thanks to the efforts of labeling specialist Avery Dennison and its Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) division, which creates tickets, tags, and woven and fabric labels, among other products.

Avery Dennison recently partnered with the vintage clothing studio Transnomadica and retailer Ron Herman on a project aimed at enhancing the vintage-clothing buying experience for shoppers. For the project, the company created special sustainable hang tags for the upcycled Transnomadica vintage items offered at a Ron Herman store in Los Angeles. In addition to care instructions, the custom hang tags feature a QR code that consumers can scan to learn more about the garment’s provenance and heritage, what the clothing is made from, and how to prolong the item’s life.

In a statement describing the project, Avery Dennison noted that the partnership underscores its commitment to a circular apparel supply chain and supports its 2030 sustainability goals.

“This collaboration adds a layer of technology so shoppers can connect with what they buy at a deeper, more emotional level,” said Michael Colarossi, vice president, product line management, innovation, and sustainability, RBIS, at Avery Dennison, in the statement. “We’re advocates for reusing what already exists, and Transnomadica and Ron Herman are demonstrating just how desirable upscale vintage can be.”