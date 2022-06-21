Epes Logistics Services acquires A Cooper Logistics

North Carolina-based freight and logistics company Epes Logistics Services has acquired Georgia-based A Cooper Logistics, Inc. (CLI), according to advisory firm Generational Equity , which represented CLI in the deal. The acquisition closed on April 29; terms were not disclosed.

The deal brings together two longtime family-owned businesses based in the South. Headquartered in Oakwood, Georgia, CLI provides transportation and freight brokerage services, specializing in truckload (TL), over-dimensional, refrigerated, flatbed, partial truckload, and other freight delivery solutions. The more than 40-year old company handles shipments to customers across the United States and Canada, with a majority of the business coming from the Southeast and Midwest, according to Generational Equity.

In business for 30 years, Epes Logistics Services is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and provides TL, less-than-truckload (LTL), and flatbed trucking services. The company also provides freight management solutions, as well as cross-border freight services to Mexico.