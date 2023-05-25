Worldwide Logistics Group Acquires P. W. Bellingall to Build Customs Brokerage Services

PARAMUS, N.J. – Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL), a global integrated logistics provider, proudly announces the successful acquisition of P. W. Bellingall, Inc. (PWB), a renowned customs brokerage house based in San Francisco. This milestone marks WWL’s first-ever acquisition following 25 years of robust organic growth. This strategic move significantly bolsters WWL’s in-house customs brokerage services and establishes a strong presence for the company in the Northern California market.

With a steadfast position in the thriving food and beverage industry and an AIB-certified warehouse in the New York area, this acquisition empowers WWL to leverage PWB’s specialized expertise in the coffee and food sectors from a customs brokerage perspective. Furthermore, WWL can now offer in-house customs brokerage services to PWB’s food and beverage customers while providing its full line of logistics services.

“The team at WWL is thrilled to acquire a company that is a market leader in its specific niche and brings along a wealth of expertise,” said Tom Peacock, President of WWL. “PWB’s exceptional hands-on personal service, which aligns closely with our company culture, has earned them legendary status in the customer brokerage arena of Northern California and our global offerings and extensive reach enable us to provide PWB’s esteemed customer base with an enhanced, comprehensive solution. We eagerly look forward to continued collaboration with the entire PWB team."

“From the beginning, PWB handled various imported cargo commodities, but it was green coffee that became our niche business. It started with the Folger Coffee Company and steadily grew from there,” said Robin Jabin, owner of PWB. “While we have remained a small business for all these years, we have always prioritized offering the personal service our customers have come to expect.”

The integration of PWB introduces more than a century’s worth of customs brokerage knowledge to WWL’s global workforce. This acquisition comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2022 and the company’s 25th anniversary which was celebrated earlier this year. These developments exemplify WWL’s commitment to both organic growth and strategic acquisitions as avenues to success.

“While we are open to strategic ‘tuck in’ acquisitions, we will continue to emphasize organic growth as we have for our 25-year history,” said Joe Monaghan, Chairman and CEO of Worldwide Logistics Group.