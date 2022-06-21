SEKO Logistics continues to build leadership team to drive international growth

SEKO Logistics today confirmed two new appointments to their international leadership team to steer the growth of value-added global forwarding services and build SEKO’s value proposition in Australia.

Steen Christensen joins SEKO in the new role of Chief Operating Officer – International, while, in Sydney, Paul Good takes over as Managing Director, Australia.

“Growing companies need great people to scale at velocity and with Steen and Paul, I am confident we have two very accomplished and talented forwarding and logistics professionals who will challenge us to grow better and faster. Steen’s role is a new position for us and one that reflects the expansion of our International Freight Management operations and network. It also recognizes the growth potential we see in the years ahead as we continue to transform and deliver exemplary growth in our Global Forwarding Business Segment while staying true to our commitment of being ‘small enough to care, big enough to scale,” said James Gagne, SEKO’s President & CEO.

“Paul joins us as we embark on the next stage of SEKO’s growth in Australia to lead our air, ocean and ecommerce logistics divisions to further enhance our value proposition to clients. We see strong growth opportunities for SEKO in Australia and Paul’s solid and impactful track record brings the business and client leadership focus needed for this next stage in our transformation,” he added.

Texas-based Christensen has enjoyed a 30-year executive career in the freight and logistics sector through senior posts with GEODIS and DHL. He most recently spent four years as Hellmann Worldwide’s President & CEO for the U.S. and Canada. Born in Denmark, Steen is a ‘global citizen’ whose career has included living and working in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, as well as North America.

As a member of SEKO’s Global Executive Leadership Team, he is responsible for SEKO’s Air and Ocean Product on a global level, focused on driving strategy, growth, carrier relationships, network enablement, and performance management. Steen will also lead, and be responsible for, key aspects of SEKO’s network forwarding acquisition strategy, and the continued evolution and development of the company’s global network of agents.

Paul Good is a career forwarder and logistics professional who, over 25 years, has held country management roles in Asia Pacific, responsible for regional operations and transformation leadership. He has previously worked for Kuehne + Nagel in Indonesia, for Agility in multiple countries including Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Australia, and ABX (Australia). Prior to joining SEKO, Paul served as a Board Member of Speedmark Australia.