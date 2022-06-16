Baxa to lead CSCMP as new president and CEO

The logistics industry group Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has promoted its interim leader Mark Baxa to be the organization’s full-time president and CEO.

In a statement, the Lombard, Illinois-based group’s board said that Baxa is committed to ensuring that CSCMP creates and sustains supply chain capability and competency-building content that supports professionals in the sector throughout their careers.

CSCMP said that Baxa served in its top executive position during the pandemic, helping to grow the group’s reach despite a challenging business climate. “Mark has filled the role during the past 16 months in an interim capacity and has led the organization through a challenging 2021, just as society as a whole came through a difficult economic and socially challenging period due to covid-19,” CSCMP board chair Lee Beard said in a release. “In his short tenure as interim President & CEO, Mark has set the stage for significant advancements in our organization's future through enhanced global presence, industry collaboration, content curation, [and] CSCMP member and guest benefits.”

Baxa thanked the group for the appointment, and shared credit for CSCMP’s accomplishments in recent months. “We worked to expand the benefits this great organization offers to the supply chain profession…practitioners, academics, collaborators, media, events & sponsorship teams, and many more. We have a well-placed and large mission as an organization. I intend to continue leading in the direction that not only fulfills that mission but creates greater meaning and value for all that are a part of CSCMP,” Baxa said in a release.