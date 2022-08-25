Brian Devine Joins Staffing Leadership Group as President and CEO to Lead New Vision and Rebranding

COLUMBUS, OHIO—August 25, 2022—Brian Devine has joined Staffing Leadership Group—a Columbus, Ohio–based logistics staffing agency—as president and CEO.

Devine comes to Staffing Leadership Group as an industry veteran in the staffing and employment industry. His career spans over 25 years with EmployBridge where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Brands. Devine started ProLogistix, a division of EmployBridge, in 1999 and grew the division to become the largest logistics staffing company in the country.

A leading expert in the industrial workforce, Devine serves on the Advisory Roundtable for the Warehouse Education and Research Council (WERC) and MHI providing insight on workforce strategies.

As an equity investor in Staffing Leadership Group, Devine will lead a new strategy and complete rebranding of the company.

“As we look at the traditional staffing business, particularly in the warehousing and logistics industry, we see an opportunity for a new business model. Starting in Q4 of 2022, we will be rebranding Staffing Leadership Group to provide companies with an alternative to traditional light industrial staffing. Our focus will be expanding the applicant pool, leveraging technology to allow workers to select flexible assignments, and implementing certification programs that increase worker skillsets,” shared Devine.

“We are thrilled to have Brian leading a new vision and strategy for Staffing Leadership Group. He is an industry visionary in light industrial staffing, and under his leadership, we are excited to transform the company to better meet the needs of the evolving workforce,” shared John R. Ness, chairman of Staffing Leadership Group.

About Staffing Leadership Group

Founded in 2008, Staffing Leadership Group is a logistics-focused workforce company that connects businesses and skilled workers to meet the demands of the supply chain industry. As experts in recruiting and placing associates in the logistics industry, the company partners with employers to help solve staffing challenges and build successful employment strategies. More information at: www.staffingleadershipgroup.com.