Manifest Las Vegas Announces It’s Initial 2023 Sponsor Line Up

Manifest Vegas could not become the stand out event for LogisticsTech and Supply Chain leaders that it is today without its valued sponsors. It is an honor to announce the innovative companies that have already confirmed their presence for 2023, with DHL Supply Chain as leading sponsor!

The list includes exceptional players spanning across the Global Logistics & End- to- End Supply Chain ecosystem - including Headline and Gold Sponsors; 6 River Systems, ADDVERB TECHNOLOGIES, AEye, ALVYS, AxleHire, Blue Yonder, Caja Robotics, E2open, Emerge, Exotec, GEODIS, Locus Robotics, OneRail, Point Pickup Technologies, Scandit, SEKO Logistics, Shipium, Tive, URB-E, Vizion API and Wise Systems.

Manifest isn’t your traditional trade show and its attendees will have several engaging activations at their disposal. The private interactive networking app will help enable seamless connections, meetings will be conducted in style at the 1:1 Meeting Lounge courtesy of Emerge, the exhibition hall will showcase next-gen technologies such as Electric & Autonomous trucks, Automation Technologies, Drones and Robots. Attendees can also grab some lunch and relax with man’s best friend at the GEODIS Puppy Lounge!

Leaders of the LogisticsTech & Supply Chain community, the transformative technologies and all of the networking activities will be housed under one roof January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Tickets will remain at the current price point before increasing on July 29th.

Visit https://www.manife.st to view the full list of sponsors and learn how to register!

About Manifest: Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. Next year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas