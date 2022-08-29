Manifest Las Vegas 2023 Announces Opening Day Education Program

Manifest Vegas 2023 has so much planned that it couldn’t fit all of its content into a 2-day program! The conference program will officially kick off at noon on January 31st with three half-day tracks running between 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Intelligent Infrastructure, Maritime & Ports and Sustainability.

Manifest’s Intelligent Infrastructure Forum will give attendees the opportunity to hear about key issues across Mobility, 5G, Connectivity and City Infrastructures. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the Smart Infrastructure Market will reach $434.16 billion by 2028, and the leaders that are spearheading this shift will be at Manifest. The list of confirmed speakers includes the Autonomy Institute, Prompt Global, Velodyne Lidar, the State of Michigan, CALSTART, Embark Trucks and Waabi.

Maritime & Ports Symposium will build on the necessary conversations the show began at its 2022 event - gathering 100s of attendees to learn the ins and outs of Ocean Freight, Big Data & IoT, Data Sharing, Visibility, Risk & Security and Port Innovations. According to CNBC roughly $30 billion in trade is on vessels anchored off the East and West Coast of the USA, and the situation is similar in Europe. There is clearly no slowing down of these bottlenecks and Manifest will address the major pain points (and solutions) disrupting the industry.

The Sustainability Summit will combine thought leadership from shippers, carriers, associations, technology leaders, investors and other ecosystem players to discuss key ESG issues across organizations; from Procurement and Supplier Relations to Transportation, Warehousing and Packaging. With regulation, investment and customers demanding a more sustainable world, the Manifest community recognizes the importance of these conversations. Investors are following suit, having allocated approximately $64 billion in total funding to cleantech businesses in 2021, and this figure is expected to surpass $100 Billion in the next few years.

The community is urged to visit https://www.manife.st to view the full list of speakers that are participating in the Pre-Show programming and learn how to register! Tickets grant access to Manifest’s entire program.

