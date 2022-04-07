Registration Is Now Open for Manifest 2023 in Las Vegas

We are excited to welcome LogisticsTech and Supply Chain executives and leadership for Manifest 2023.

The successful inaugural event, in January of this year, featured more than 1,400 supply chain executives from 30 countries, who descended on Las Vegas, for three days of powerful content, technology demonstrations, 1:1 meetings, a hands-on Expo Floor and exciting after-hours networking events.

“We were honored to host such an impressive gathering of the industry’s best and brightest,” said Manifest President, Courtney Muller. “The feedback has been incredible and we look forward to returning to Las Vegas in 2023.”

Highlights of Manifest 2022 include:

- 20,000 Total Connections Made

- $64 Billion in Funding Represented on Stage

- 230+ Startups in Attendance

- 37 Unicorns on Stage

- 1,400 Total Attendance with 1,100 CEOs, C-Suite and VP Level Executives

Innovations and investments in LogisticsTech are continuing to transform the world’s supply chains, and they will be represented at Manifest 2023. Advancements around AI & Machine Learning, Data Standardization & Advanced Analytics, Warehouse Robotics & Automation, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, Drones & Alternative Fuels, Digital Twins, Transparency & Visibility, Blockchain & Quantum Computing and Green Logistics & Sustainability; these trends will play an important role at Manifest 2023 on stage and in the Expo Hall.

Manifest will gather the global LogisticsTech and Supply Chain community from January 30th - February 1st, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Tickets will remain at their lowest price point before increasing on May 6th.

Visit https://www.manife.st to learn more!

About Manifest: Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. Next year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 30th - February 1st, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas