SC Ports sees record volume in May

The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) handled record cargo volume in May , as retail imports continued to drive trade through the state.

May marked the 15th consecutive month of cargo records at the Port of Charleston, where loaded imports were up 18% during the month, officials said.

Overall, SC Ports handled 255,104 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, up nearly 11% from a year earlier. SC Ports has moved roughly 2.7 million TEUs so far in fiscal year 2022, from July through May, up 15% fiscal year-over-year, officials said.

The port authority’s two inland ports posted strong results for May as well. Inland Port Greer handled 14,344 rail moves, a 27% increase year-over-year. SC Ports is expanding the Upstate inland port–which is located about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte–to handle more cargo and increase rail capacity. Inland Port Dillon, located along I-95 near the South Carolina/North Carolina border, reported a combined 16,202 rail moves in May, up 19% from a year ago.