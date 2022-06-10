SC Ports sees record volume in May

The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) handled record cargo volume in May, as retail imports continued to drive trade through the state.
May marked the 15th consecutive month of cargo records at the Port of Charleston, where loaded imports were up 18% during the month, officials said.
Overall, SC Ports handled 255,104 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, up nearly 11% from a year earlier. SC Ports has moved roughly 2.7 million TEUs so far in fiscal year 2022, from July through May, up 15% fiscal year-over-year, officials said.
The port authority’s two inland ports posted strong results for May as well. Inland Port Greer handled 14,344 rail moves, a 27% increase year-over-year. SC Ports is expanding the Upstate inland port–which is located about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte–to handle more cargo and increase rail capacity. Inland Port Dillon, located along I-95 near the South Carolina/North Carolina border, reported a combined 16,202 rail moves in May, up 19% from a year ago.