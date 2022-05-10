Strong cargo volume continues through SC Ports

South Carolina Ports continues to handle record cargo volume, achieving double-digit growth in April, port officials said today.

April marked the 14th consecutive month of cargo records at the Port of Charleston, driven by a 34% increase in retail imports compared to a year ago.

SC Ports handled 264,099 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at the Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman Terminal in April, up 17% from last year. SC Ports has moved 2.4 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2022, from July through April, up 15% fiscal year-over-year.

Officials credit the hiring of more staff, expanded operating hours, infrastructure investments, and efforts to move empty containers as key steps to keeping cargo moving amid continued supply chain delays and disruptions.

“With ongoing supply chain challenges and record cargo volumes, SC Ports remains focused on deploying responsive, creative solutions to return terminal and berth fluidity to normalcy for our customers,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said in a press release Tuesday. “We are in a strong position as we have proactively invested more than $2 billion into our infrastructure ahead of demand.”