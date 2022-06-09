Prioritizing safety as technology evolves

Sponsored by:









Each year, approximately one out of every 10 forklifts is involved in an accident in the United States. However, OSHA estimates that approximately 70 percent of these accidents could be avoided through better adherence to standardized training and safety procedures. As operating environments continue to evolve at a rapid pace with new, high-performing technologies, safety requires constant focus and attention. Here are some recommendations from the experts at Hyster®:

Robotics

Everyone on-site should be trained in how to properly interact with mobile robots. The “rules of the road” are different from the guidelines for traditional equipment with human operators, and they must be clearly defined. While robots have sensors and systems designed to prevent impacts, pedestrians can be unpredictable, which makes clear explanation and enforcement of rules all the more important.

Power sources

The lift truck power market is more robust than ever, with lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells joining traditional options like lead-acid batteries and internal combustion engines to power a growing range of applications. Rather than requiring removal and replacement to charge or refuel, operators can simply plug in lithium-ion batteries directly from the equipment – no lifting and twisting to remove tanks or batteries required. Hydrogen fuel cells also do not require employees to remove or replace heavy components and can be refueled in as little as three minutes.

Operator assistance

Operator-assistance technology helps reinforce lift truck operating best practices and supports proper operator and pedestrian situational awareness. A broad range of equipment-performance controls can be implemented based on location, equipment-specific thresholds, and proximity to obstacles or pedestrians, while the operator remains in control of the lift truck.

Telemetry

Telemetry can restrict truck access to only those operators with proper certification. Operators must swipe an individual access card with certification information encoded, otherwise they cannot start the equipment. The system even provides notifications when certifications will expire soon and can limit truck performance based on an operator’s experience and skill level.

Managers can also track truck information by the specific operator, providing visibility to travel locations, idle time, and impacts. Impact alerts automatically notify managers not only of when an impact happens, but also where it happened and who was operating the truck. This capability helps identify high performers as well as those who may require more training.

Lights and alarms

Whether navigating dark trailers or dim storage areas, lift truck operators commonly encounter poorly lit environments. The right lighting can improve safety and productivity:

Dome/compartment lights brighten the operator compartment so controls and paperwork are more visible.

brighten the operator compartment so controls and paperwork are more visible. Rear work lights that automatically activate during reverse travel provide additional lighting for travel in dark areas.

that automatically activate during reverse travel provide additional lighting for travel in dark areas. Work lights illuminate poorly lit areas and can be installed on masts or elsewhere on trucks.

illuminate poorly lit areas and can be installed on masts or elsewhere on trucks. Blue LED spotlights are cast in front of or behind the lift trucks’ directional paths, providing an additional alert to pedestrians of approaching trucks.

are cast in front of or behind the lift trucks’ directional paths, providing an additional alert to pedestrians of approaching trucks. Red zone lights project onto ground level, forming a visual “curtain” around the sides of the truck.

project onto ground level, forming a visual “curtain” around the sides of the truck. Strobe lights flash bright amber on top of trucks to notify pedestrians and other mobile equipment that a lift truck is nearby.

flash bright amber on top of trucks to notify pedestrians and other mobile equipment that a lift truck is nearby. Audible alarms notify pedestrians and other lift truck operators in close or immediate proximity; some even automatically self-adjust to five decibels louder than any surrounding ambient noise.

Contributed by Hyster Company