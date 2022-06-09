National Forklift Safety Day 2022 - Sponsored Content

Helping you create a culture of safety

June 9, 2022
National Forklift Safety Day is a yearly reminder to be steadfast in creating a culture of safety. At Toyota Material Handling, we hold ourselves to a high standard because we understand the importance of creating a safe environment that is ingrained at all levels of our company. We challenge you to bring safety to the forefront of your operation. To assist in this, Toyota will be providing free site surveys to recognize National Forklift Safety Day and help support your operation’s needs. 

Contributed by Toyota Material Handling

