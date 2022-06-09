Technology Helps a Changing Workforce Maintain Its Safety Focus

While effective operator training programs are vital to creating and maintaining strong forklift safety cultures, ensuring that equipment is properly maintained and safe to operate is also critical. The forklift operator plays a role in this process by inspecting the equipment and confirming its performance. With many companies now seeing an influx of new operators due to expansion or changes in workforce, training these new employees and equipping them with tools to help identify maintenance issues can be more challenging.
Connected technology and forklift telematics can help. A wealth of data can be gathered from forklift telematics systems, such as Crown’s InfoLinkâ operator and fleet management system. These systems provide a powerful tool to help managers reinforce training and ensure the fleet is properly maintained and potential safety issues are identified and addressed.
Additionally, as the supply chain becomes more connected, individual assets and equipment become interconnected and can share operational data and health status in near-real time. This data can be integrated, aggregated, and analyzed to identify trends and opportunities to improve productivity, efficiency, and safety.
This connected technology and the data analysis it enables can contribute to proper forklift maintenance and improved workplace safety in several ways:
Supply chain constraints and shortages are focusing more attention on the importance of maintaining a safe working environment for operators and pedestrians. A properly maintained forklift can function as designed, with all of its safety systems supporting safe operation. There’s a wealth of technology available to help ensure the health and performance of the forklift fleet, which contributes to the health and well-being of operators, regardless of experience level.
Contributed by Crown Equipment Corporation
