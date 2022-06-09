Made4net acquires Zethcon

Warehouse management software (WMS) provider Made4net has acquired WMS provider Zethcon, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Made4net is a global provider of WMS technology serving customers in a range of industries. Zethcon provides its flagship Synapse WMS product to third-party logistics services (3PL) providers. The combined company will offer solutions for 3PL and non-3PL businesses worldwide, addressing growing demand for technology and automation to manage inventory as a result of accelerating e-commerce activity.

“The continued growth of ecommerce and omnichannel is massively disrupting in-house supply chain operations and distribution requirements for outsourced 3PL operators,” Tom St. Geme, vice president, Thompson Street Capital Partners and Made4net investor, said in a press release Thursday. “The combination of Zethcon and Made4net creates a world-class WMS software provider with innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the mid-market; it now further enables both 3PL and non-3PL customers to modernize their supply chains through automation and real-time visibility.”

The acquisition closed today, according to a Made4net spokesperson. The companies also said that Zethcon’s President and CEO Chris Oechsel will join Made4net as president of its 3PL business.