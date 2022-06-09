Made4net acquires Zethcon

Deal combines WMS providers into one global company; strengthens focus on 3PL solutions.

June 9, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Warehouse management software (WMS) provider Made4net has acquired WMS provider Zethcon, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Made4net is a global provider of WMS technology serving customers in a range of industries. Zethcon provides its flagship Synapse WMS product to third-party logistics services (3PL) providers. The combined company will offer solutions for 3PL and non-3PL businesses worldwide, addressing growing demand for technology and automation to manage inventory as a result of accelerating e-commerce activity.

“The continued growth of ecommerce and omnichannel is massively disrupting in-house supply chain operations and distribution requirements for outsourced 3PL operators,” Tom St. Geme, vice president, Thompson Street Capital Partners and Made4net investor, said in a press release Thursday. “The combination of Zethcon and Made4net creates a world-class WMS software provider with innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the mid-market; it now further enables both 3PL and non-3PL customers to modernize their supply chains through automation and real-time visibility.”

The acquisition closed today, according to a Made4net spokesperson. The companies also said that Zethcon’s President and CEO Chris Oechsel will join Made4net as president of its 3PL business.
