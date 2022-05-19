Inbound

College students all in on robot delivery

Survey shows six in 10 students place at least one order for robot delivery per week.

Student interacting with robot
May 19, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Multiple-choice question: E-commerce delivery robots enjoy soaring popularity on college campuses because they offer: A. contactless delivery, B. convenience, C. novelty, or D. improved mental health. Customer research from robot developer Starship Technologies suggests that the answer may be “all of the above.”

San Francisco-based Starship recently surveyed 7,063 college students on more than 20 campuses across the U.S. where it currently operates. Among the study’s findings: 60% said they could study more because the robots deliver food and packages when and where they need them, 30% said they felt safer on campus because of the contactless delivery, 25% said the robots have improved their mental health, and 64% said they skip fewer meals because the delivery robots allow them to avoid long lines for food. All in all, 61% said they place at least one order for robot delivery per week. 

On top of that, the robots appear to be overwhelmingly popular with students, with more than 98% saying they love them (78%) or like them (20%). Three-quarters said the robots were “friendly/cute,” and 44% said they had treated the robot like a person by saying “thank you” or “excuse me” to it. Some 37% said they had patted the robot, and 19% admitted they had taken a selfie with it.

Starship robots have been operating on college campuses since 2019. Schools currently served by the fleet include Arizona State University; Purdue University; the University of Kentucky; Ole Miss; Oregon State University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of Tennessee; North Carolina A&T; and James Madison University. 

Transportation Trucking Last Mile
KEYWORDS Starship Technologies

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Safety experts to headline National Forklift Safety Day 2022 program on June 14

FedEx and Aurora expand autonomous trucking pilot

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing